In its 100th convocation year, Gangothri campus turns haven for drunkards

December 6, 2019

Mysuru: The Manasagangothri campus of the University of Mysore (UoM), which has produced lakhs of graduates in over a century of its establishment, is now turning into a haven for drunkards, in the absence of security measures.

Incidentally, the University is all set to hold its 100th convocation in February or March 2020.

The sprawling campus houses the statues and busts of great personalities like Buddha, Mahatma Gandhi, Dr. B.R. Ambedkar and Kuvempu.

When Star of Mysore went around the campus in view of the preparations for the convocation, it was found that alcoholics were misusing the usually calm campus for their pleasure. Such activities are denting the campus’ calm atmosphere and also brings shame to the abode of learning — Manasagangothri, the brainchild of poet Laureate Kuvempu.

The University celebrated its centenary in 2016, when the then Vice-Chancellor Prof. K.S. Rangappa came up with plans to build new structures to mark the grand celebrations. As a result, many buildings for the Centenary Museum, Molecular Biology Department, Organic Chemistry, Round Canteen Shopping Complex, Genetics and Genomics, Mysuru School of Law, School of Planning and Architecture came up in the campus. While some of the Departments are functioning from the new buildings, a few structures are left unused, which has resulted in miscreants using them for nefarious activities.

The portico of the twin buildings of Molecular Biology and Organic Chemistry Block, located close to the Centenary Museum has become a perfect setting for alcoholics to have their drink. The space around the building is littered with liquor and wine bottles, plastic covers of junk foods and other food packing materials. Such an ugly scene in the campus is an insult to great personalities like Mahatma Gandhi and Kuvempu.

As the buildings do not have a compound and with no security in place, the area has become a haven for alcoholics and for stray dogs that wander around in search of waste food strewn all around there. It is high time the University authorities wake up and take measures to save the honour of the highly regarded University of Mysore.

