Security stepped up at Gangothri campus

December 10, 2019

Mysuru: The authorities managing the University of Mysore (UoM) have increased security on its campus to prevent drunkards from throwing empty bottles here and there inside the campus and near the new buildings that dot the campus. Such places had become a haven for drunkards and other anti-social elements to carry out their illegal activities.

On Dec.6, Star of Mysore had published a report ‘In its 100th Convocation year, Gangothri campus turns haven for drunkards.’ The report had highlighted how the sprawling campus houses the statues and busts of great personalities like Buddha, Mahatma Gandhi, Dr. B.R. Ambedkar and Kuvempu, has turned into haven for drunkards, in the absence of security measures.

It was found that alcoholics were misusing the usually calm campus for their pleasure and how such activities are denting the campus’ calm atmosphere and also brings shame to the abode of learning. Following the publication of the report, the Varsity authorities have cleared the empty liquor bottles found in front of many buildings along with packets of snacks that is consumed with the liquor.

Also, wild weeds have been cleared around such buildings and security has been deployed so that there is no unauthorised entry during dark hours. The security agencies have been told that the sanctity of the campus has to be maintained at any cost.

