Finally, Kalidasa Road potholes filled

December 10, 2019

Mysuru: Finally, the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) woke up to the plight of harried commuters travelling daily on pothole-ridden Kalidasa Road. The Civic Body has done patchwork on the road. But commuters have complained that after the patchwork, certain stretches of the road are uneven and this might cause accidents.

Star of Mysore had published a report with photographs on Dec.2 under the title ‘Kalidasa Road cries for attention’ and the report had highlighted how the busiest and the most popular road that draws the line between Vontikoppal and Jayalakshmipuram, has turned into a poor shape, with potholes and unscientific road cutting works dotting the road.

The road is a highly commercial one with hundreds of shops and other business and commercial establishments located on both sides of the road. Thanks to huge potholes, the road had become dangerous for motorists, especially two-wheeler riders as they came across potholes soon after crossing a road hump.

The road is a very important one for businessmen and officials as well as there are many banks and institutions along the road.

Kotak Mahindra Bank, ICICI Bank, SBI, Bank of Maharashtra, HDFC and other financial institutions, famous hotels and restaurants and other eateries, branded clothes shops, mobile phone shops are located on this road.

Four-wheeler vehicle drivers too faced a tough time in negotiating the potholes and unscientifically erected road humps. With most of both sides of the Kalidasa Road occupied by parked cars and two-wheelers, it was difficult for two vehicles to go side-by-side on the road. It was a hellish experience for commuters to negotiate narrow road, potholes, and uneven stretches and of course, the parked vehicles.

The situation was worsened by the student crowd who come to hang-out at various joints on the road. These students used to park their bikes haphazardly on the road and many times rush on wrong side, twisting and turning the handles of their bikes.

Now the MCC has carried out pothole-filling work on the road. But as the entire road is not asphalted, there are many uneven stretches. But commuters have heaved a sigh of relief as at least the gaping potholes are filled.

