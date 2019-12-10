Alleged sexual harassment at beauty parlour: High Court relief to actors Sadhu Kokila, Mandya Ramesh
News

Alleged sexual harassment at beauty parlour: High Court relief to actors Sadhu Kokila, Mandya Ramesh

December 10, 2019

Bengaluru: Karnataka High Court has stayed a summons order issued by the Magistrate Court of Mysuru in connection with a rape case filed against Kannada actor and music director Sadhu Kokila and actor Mandya Ramesh at a beauty parlour and spa in Mysuru in 2017.

Justice P.B. Bhajantri, hearing a petition filed by Sadhu Kokila on Monday, stayed further hearing in the Trial Court stating that there was no prima facie evidence against the accused.

Advocate H.S. Chandramouli argued on behalf of accused Sadhu Kokila and Mandya Ramesh.

A woman working at a beauty parlour and spa in Mysuru had filed a complaint with Saraswathipuram Police in Mysuru against Sadhu Kokila and Mandya Ramesh alleging that they had sexually harassed her during their visit to the parlour on Oct.20, 2017. Following the complaint, the local Court had issued summons to Sadhu Kokila and Mandya Ramesh.

