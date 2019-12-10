Siddu quits as CLP & Opposition Leader
December 10, 2019

Dinesh Gundu Rao resigns as KPCC President

Bengaluru:  With the Congress receiving a severe drubbing in the by-polls, former CM Siddharamaiah quit as the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) Leader and as well as the Opposition Leader, while Dinesh Gundu Rao resigned as the KPCC President yesterday.

Both submitted their resignations to acting AICC President Sonia Gandhi, a copy of which was also sent to party in-charge of Karnataka K.C. Venugopal. Both have mentioned that they have resigned owning moral responsibility for the party’s poor show in the by-polls. 

Siddharamaiah and Dinesh Gundu Rao announced their resignations at a hurriedly called press meet last evening soon after the results of the by-polls were announced. Siddharamaiah had extensively campaigned  for all the party candidates more than any other Congress leader and the poor showing by the party at the hustings is said to have deeply disappointed him, while Dinesh Gundu Rao as the State Party Chief took responsibility for the party’s drubbing.

Now it remains to be seen whether the Congress High Command will accept the resignations or reject them.

