All 11 disqualified MLAs who won by-polls will get Cabinet berths: Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa

December 10, 2019

Bengaluru: With the BJP winning 12 out of the 15 Assembly seats that went to the by-polls, Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa (BSY) on Monday said that all the 11 disqualified Legislators who won the Dec.5 by-polls on a BJP ticket, will get Cabinet berths.

Speaking to press persons from his ‘Dhavalagiri’ residence here soon after the by-polls results were declared yesterday, Yediyurappa said that eleven disqualified Legislators have won the by-polls held on Dec.5 and all of them will be given a Cabinet berth. Maintaining that the by-polls results has gladdened the BJP top brass, the CM said he will be going to New Delhi in a couple of days to discuss Cabinet expansion and the latest political developments with the Party’s National leadership.

Claiming that the BJP will honour the word given to disqualified Legislators, the CM maintained that he was very much pleased with result of K.R. Pet Assembly segment under which his native place Bookanakere comes.

Replying to a question on the role of Chikkaballapur BJP MP B.N. Bachegowda in the Hosakote by-polls from where his son Sharath Bache Gowda contested as an Independent candidate and won, Yediyurappa said that a report has been sent to the party top brass at New Delhi. When asked about the fate of disqualified candidates who lost, he said that this matter cannot be discussed with the media and the party will take an appropriate stand at the right time.

