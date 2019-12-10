BJP wins 12 seats, Congress 2 JD(S) draws blank while independent gets one seat

December 10, 2019

Bengaluru: The ruling BJP won 12 seats, the Opposition Congress 2 and an Independent in one, while the JD(S) drew a blank in the by-polls to 15 Assembly segments, the results of which were officially announced last evening.

As per the official results, Byrathi Basavaraj of BJP won from Krishnarajapuram (K.R. Puram) defeating his nearest rival M. Narayanaswamy of Congress by a margin of 63,443 votes, S.T. Somashekar of BJP won from Yeshwantpur by defeating his nearest rival T.N. Javarayi Gowda of JD(S) by a margin of 27,699 votes, K. Gopalaiah of BJP won from Mahalakshmi Layout defeating his nearest rival N. Shivaraju of Congress by a margin of 54,386 votes, K. Sudhakar of BJP won from Chikkaballapur by defeating his nearest rival M. Anjinappa of Congress by a margin of 34,801 votes, K.C. Narayanagowda of BJP won from K.R. Pet by defeating his nearest rival B.L. Devaraj of JD(S) by a margin of 9,731 votes, Mahesh Kumathalli of BJP won from Athani defeating his nearest rival Gajanan Mangasuli of Congress by a margin of 39,989 votes, Ramesh Jarkiholi of BJP won from Gokak defeating his nearest rival Lakhan Jarkiholi of Congress by a margin of 29,006 votes, Shrimant Patil of BJP won from Kagawad defeating his nearest rival Raju Bharamagouda Kage of Congress by a margin of 18,557 votes, Arunkumar Guththur of BJP won from Ranebennur defeating his nearest rival K.B. Koliwad of Congress by a margin of 23,222 votes, B.C. Patil of BJP won from Hirekerur defeating his nearest rival B.H. Bannikod of Congress by a margin of 29,067 votes, Anand Singh of BJP won from Vijayanagar-Hospet defeating his nearest rival Venkatrao Ghorpade of Congress by a margin of 30,125 votes, Shivaram Hebbar of BJP won from Yellapur defeating his nearest rival Bhimanna Naik of Congress by a margin of 31,408 votes, Rizwan Arshad of Congress won from Shivajinagar defeating his nearest rival M. Sharavana of BJP by a margin of 13,521 votes, H.P. Manjunath of Congress won from Hunsur defeating his nearest rival A.H. Vishwanath of BJP by a margin of 39,727 votes and Independent Sharath Bache Gowda won from Hoskote defeating his nearest rival MTB Nagaraj of BJP by a margin of 11,486 votes.

BJP candidate from K.R. Puram Byrathi Basavaraj recorded the highest margin of victory (63,443 votes), while BJP candidate from K.R. Pet K.C. Narayanagowda recorded the lowest margin of victory (9,731) among all the 15 Assembly segments that went to by-polls on Dec.5.

The by-polls results also threw up some other interesting statistics. JD(S) candidates got lesser votes than NOTA (None Of The Above) votes in Yellapur, Ranebennur, K.R. Puram and Hirekerur Assembly Constituencies. JD(S) had fielded candidates in 13 Assembly segments and had expressed support to Independent candidate Sharath Bache Gowda in Hoskote and an Independent candidate in Hirekerur. But, the party managed to retain its deposit in only four Assembly segments — K.R. Pet, Hunsur, Chikkaballapur and Yeshwantpur and came second in K.R. Pet and Yeshwantpur and fared poorly in the rest of the Assembly segments.

Congress lost its deposit in Yeshwantpur constituency, where its candidate P. Nagaraj came a distant third, securing less than 20,000 votes.

