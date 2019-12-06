Rioting, ban orders violation: MLA, Cong. District President booked

December 6, 2019

Mysuru: The Mysuru District Police have booked Mysuru District Congress President Dr. B.J. Vijayakumar and Congress MLA from H.D. Kote Anil Chikkamadu for allegedly trying to prevent Police officers from discharging their duties during polling at Hosaramenahalli in Hunsur yesterday.

The party leaders have also been slapped with charges of unlawful assembly and rioting, violating prohibitory order that was in effect along with their 20 supporters within the radius of polling station.

Tension prevailed at Hosaramenahalli as heated arguments broke out between the Police officials and Congress functionaries as Police Inspector Anil asked the MLA and his supporters to move away from the polling centre in the village as ban orders under Section 144 was in force around the polling booth.

Irked over this, a host of Congress leaders, supporters and family members of the MLA staged a flash protest at the village and blocked the Bilikere-Belur State Highway for a while, demanding an apology.

The Congress leaders accused Police Inspector Sunil of insulting MLA Anil, when he was returning after casting his vote. According to the party workers and the MLA, Sunil disrespected the MLA by calling him in singular, while asking him to leave the place. The protesters demanded the Inspector to visit the spot to tender an apology to the MLA.

The situation turned worse after a host of Congress leaders, including B.J. Vijayakumar, arrived in the village. The verbal spat broke out between Vijayakumar and Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP), Hunsur Sub-Division, K.S. Sundar Raj, during a peace meeting at a temple in the village.

Vijayakumar accused the Police officials of misusing power and targeting Congress leaders. He alleged that the Police are working in favour of BJP, by misusing power. The officer who disrespected the MLA should apologise, he demanded. “Hosaramenahalli is my birthplace and the Police did not allow me to stay at my village. Though I was moving away, the Police official disrespected me,” Anil Chikkamadu alleged.

However, ASP P.V. Sneha declined to summon the officer to the spot, claiming that he is on duty and asked the protesters and the MLA to file a complaint. “We will take necessary action against the officer, if he is found guilty. But we cannot summon him to the spot, as he is on election duty,” she said.

The ASP spoke to former Chief Minister Siddharamaiah and explained about the incident. Later, a cameraman showed a recorded video of the incident where Anil Chikkamadu alleged that the Police officer had insulted him. The video proved that the MLA was levelling baseless allegations against the Police and was making a mountain out of a molehill.

Mysuru Superintendent of Police C.B. Ryshyanth told reporters that both Vijayakumar and Chikkamadu have been booked along with others under provisions of IPC for preventing Police officers from discharging duties. A case has been booked under IPC Sections 353, 143 and 147 against them and Bilikere cops are investigating.

