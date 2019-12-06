Exit polls predict BJP will continue in power

December 6, 2019

Four exit polls predict that the BJP will win at least nine seats or more

Bengaluru: If the exit polls predictions in Karnataka by-elections are anything to go by, then Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa will comfortably hold onto his chair, post-Dec. 9.

The BJP needs to win at least six of the 15 seats that went for the polls yesterday. The results will be declared on December 9. Four prominent exit polls predicted that the BJP will win at nine seats or more.

C-Voter exit polls have predicted the BJP will win 12 out of the 15 seats and Congress will win only three seats. The JD(S) is pegged to win no seats, according to C-Voter. According to Public TV, BJP is expected to win 8-10 seats while the Congress and JD(S) who fought the elections separately will win 3-5 seats and 1-2 seats respectively. Meanwhile, independent candidates are pegged to win 0-1 seats.

Even BTV has forecast a favourable result for the BJP. This exit poll also predicts BJP is poised to win nine seats while the Congress and JD(S) will manage just three and two seats each. And one independent candidate is expected to emerge victorious.

Similarly, Power TV has said the BJP will secure 8-12 sets, while the Congress will win 3-6 seats. The JD(S) and independents will win only 0-2 and 0-1 seats respectively. These exit polls are based on data collected till 4 pm.

The Opposition Congress was quick to dismiss the exit poll predictions. KPCC President Dinesh Gundu Rao tweeted, “Exit poll is not exact poll.” “Congress workers have worked day and night on behalf of our candidates for 15 days. Rest now as Monday’s results will be against disqualified MLAs and pro people,” he said.

BJP State President Nalin Kumar Kateel also thanked the efforts of BJP leaders and workers during the by-poll campaign. “I thank all who cast their votes for the development of Karnataka under the leadership of CM Yediyurappa,” he said, expressing confidence of BJP securing a majority.

