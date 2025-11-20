67th Akashvani Sangeet  Sammelan in city on Nov. 23

November 20, 2025

Music concerts to be recorded, broadcast at all Akashvani Stations from Jan. 2; Doordarshan to record and telecast the event

Mysore/Mysuru: The 67th Akashvani Sangeet Sammelan has been organised at Ganabharathi’s Veene Seshanna Bhavan in Kuvempunagar on Nov. 23 at 6 pm. The music conference is part of the Nationwide music programmes, organised by Akashvani in association with Prasar Bharati and Ministry of Culture, from Nov. 2 to 29.

This was disclosed to media persons by Bedre Manjunath, Programme Head of Akashvani Mysuru Station and N. Keshavamurthy, Programme Executive, at its meeting hall in Yadavagiri this morning.

Prof. Sharanappa V. Halse, Vice-Chancellor of Karnataka State Open University (KSOU), will inaugurate the conference.

As part of the music conference, Vid. H.L. Shivashankara Swamy will present ‘Mridanga Taranga’ and Dr. S.V. Sahana will present a Veena recital.

Vid. Shivashankara Swamy will be accompanied by Sameer Rao on flute, Jyotsna Srikanth on violin, Sangeeth Thomas on keyboard, K. Adharsh Shenoy on tabla and Anush Shetty on Talavadya.

Sahana will be accompanied by Arjun Kumar on mridanga and G.S. Ramanujam on ghata.

Akashvani Music Conference began in the year 1954 and 66 music conferences have been held so far. To reach the music buffs on a vast scale, the event will be recorded and broadcast from Jan. 2, 2026, across all the Akashvani Stations in the country, daily during night hours. Besides, for the first time Doordarshan will record and telecast the music conference. In the coming days, folk music and light music will also be included in the music conference.

Every year 2,500 to 3,000 artistes are staging various music programmes on Akashvani. Akashvani is the only institution to test the voice of the artistes and fete them with up to A-grade rating. Most of the artistes have been the products of Akashvani, they said.

Senior Announcer Mysuru Umesh, Head of Technical Division P. Anandan and others were present.