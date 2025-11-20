MP hosts Bavarian Parliamentary delegation at Mysore Palace

November 20, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: Mysuru-Kodagu MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar hosted a high-level delegation from Bavarian State Parliament, led by its President Ilse Aigner, at the Mysore Palace yesterday.

The meeting focused on strengthening cooperation between Karnataka and Bavaria under the 2025 MoU, with detailed discussions on collaboration in AI and digital innovation, quantum technologies, aerospace and defence, biotechnology and healthcare, green technologies, sustainability and skill development. The delegation expressed interest in recognising Karnataka as a privileged partner, signalling deeper subnational ties and new avenues for technology exchange, investment, academic linkages and industry-driven collaborations.

The MP noted that as Mysuru grows as a hub of knowledge, research and innovation, such strategic engagements will play a key role in shaping long-term Indo-German partnerships built on innovation, growth and economic opportunity.