MP hosts Bavarian Parliamentary delegation at Mysore Palace
News

MP hosts Bavarian Parliamentary delegation at Mysore Palace

November 20, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: Mysuru-Kodagu MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar hosted a high-level delegation from Bavarian State Parliament, led by its President Ilse Aigner, at the Mysore Palace yesterday.

The meeting focused on strengthening cooperation between Karnataka and Bavaria under the 2025 MoU, with detailed discussions on collaboration in AI and digital innovation, quantum technologies, aerospace and defence, biotechnology and healthcare, green technologies, sustainability and skill development. The delegation expressed interest in recognising Karnataka as a privileged partner, signalling deeper subnational ties and new avenues for technology exchange, investment, academic linkages and industry-driven collaborations.

The MP noted that as Mysuru grows as a hub of knowledge, research and innovation, such strategic engagements will play a key role in shaping long-term Indo-German partnerships built on innovation, growth and economic opportunity.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching