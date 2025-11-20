Nitish Kumar sworn-in as Bihar CM for 10th time

November 20, 2025

Patna: Nitish Kumar was sworn-in as the Chief Minister of Bihar for record tenth time this morning, along with several Ministers, following a historic victory for NDA in the recently held Assembly elections.

Bihar Governor Arif Mohammad Khan administered the oath of office to Nitish Kumar at a ceremony held at the Gandhi Maidan in Patna. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was among the attendees.

In his initial term in 2000, he was unable to secure required 122-seat majority in the 243-member Assembly and resigned after just seven days. He returned as CM in 2005, heading the NDA government and has largely remained in office since then, except for nearly ten months (2014-2015) when Jitan Ram Manjhi served as CM.