Partially open cash vending machine shocks customers
News

Partially open cash vending machine shocks customers

November 20, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: Customers who went to Karnataka Bank ATM kiosk at Cauvery Circle in Hebbal 1st Stage were in shock to see the cash vending machine partially open, blaming the staff concerned for their negligence.

Yesterday at about 5.30 pm, one Virupakshappa, a resident of Hebbal, went to the ATM kiosk and was shocked to see the front door of the machine open and he immediately called the staff of Karnataka Bank, Hebbal Police and Star of Mysore Office and informed about it.

Virupakshappa, accused the staff responsible for maintaining the machine, who had come to the kiosk to fill cash to the vending machine or to solve some technical issues of not closing the door properly after the work was done and blamed them for their negligence.

He urged the officials concerned of the Bank to take steps so that such mistakes do not repeat in future.

