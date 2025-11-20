FIR against rider for masking number plate with ‘tissue paper’

November 20, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: Lakshmipuram Police have registered a FIR against a two-wheeler owner for partially masking the vehicle’s rear registration number plate and moving on city roads.

The rider was found moving on his Yamaha FZ with the registration number KA-09 JY-02 against the actual number of KA-09 JY-0275, covering the last two numbers (75) in the rear number plate using tissue paper and a rubber band to avoid his two-wheeler number being detected by CCTV cameras during traffic violations.

Following a complaint that a two-wheeler was moving near Ekalavya Circle in K.R. Traffic Police limits with the rear registration number partially covered with tissue paper, the Police traced the two-wheeler and registered a FIR against the vehicle owner.

Police have cautioned motorists against masking the number plate of their vehicles as it is against the law and warned of initiating legal action against such motorists.