Yatnal calls for ‘Yogi-style’ governance in Karnataka

November 20, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: Suspended BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal has called for the emergence of a strong and decisive Government in Karnataka by 2028, modelled on the leadership style of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Speaking at a Hindu Jagruti Vedike convention held at Kalamandira yesterday, Yatnal praised the UP Government’s crackdown on criminal activities and urged similar governance measures in Karnataka.

Yatnal claimed that more than 8,000 individuals accused of anti-national activities had been neutralised in UP, asserting that stringent legal action there had created conditions where serious offenders were denied bail. “We need a Government here that can take bold decisions like Yogi Adityanath’s,” he said.

He described Hindu society as inherently peaceful, stating that Hindus do not engage in violence or provoke communal unrest. Referring to recent incidents, he alleged that those involved in bomb blasts were not poor or uneducated individuals, but well-paid professionals influenced by extremist ideologies.

Yatnal also expressed concern over alleged attempts to contaminate temple offerings and drinking water, urging Hindus to unite and organise to safeguard their interests. He warned that failure to do so could result in marginalisation and the erosion of cultural identity.

Criticising the Congress Government, Yatnal accused it of engaging in appeasement politics, alleging that financial support was being extended to Urdu and madrasa schools while Kannada-medium institutions were neglected. He questioned Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s commitment to Kannada education, citing declining infrastructure and teacher shortages.

Yatnal further alleged that thousands of undocumented migrants from Bangladesh and Pakistan had settled in India and obtained official documents, raising concerns about demographic changes and national security.

He also questioned the training of Muslim candidates for police sub-inspector posts, suggesting possible bias in law enforcement recruitment. Referring to historical figures, he controversially claimed that present government was continuing the legacy of Tipu Sultan, whom he accused of committing atrocities against Hindus.