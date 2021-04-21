7,208 positive cases, 72 deaths reported in 20 days this month

April 21, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: With the second wave of COVID-19 spreading fast in the State, the number of COVID-19 positive cases too is increasing in the district, which is a matter of concern. Also, the death rate is increasing so are the number of discharges.

In 20 days this month (Apr. 1 to Apr. 20), Mysuru district has reported 7,208 positive cases, 3,748 discharges and 72 COVID deaths. While 777 positive cases were confirmed on Apr. 18, 568 positive cases were seen on Apr. 19 and 699 positive cases have been reported yesterday.

Meanwhile, the cumulative positive cases in the district till yesterday (Apr. 20) was 63,018, cumulative discharges were 57,745 and 1,126 cumulative deaths. Total active cases in the district till yesterday stands at 4,147, according to the District Media Bulletin.

Going by the positive cases daily, the number is sure to increase in the coming days if people show negligent attitude and fail to follow preventive measures such as wearing masks, maintaining social distancing and washing hands frequently among others. Also, people should avoid crowds and refrain from attending functions and ceremonies, at least till the pandemic subsides.