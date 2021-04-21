Steady flow of patients to KSOU COVID Care Centre in Mandakalli

April 21, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: There has been a steady flow of asymptomatic and patients with mild symptoms to Karnataka State Open University (KSOU) COVID Care Centre (CCC) near Mandakalli on Mysuru-Nanjangud Road ever since the second wave of pandemic in the State.

Re-opened on Apr. 1 after the second wave of COVID-19 swept across the country, this Centre was reporting 50-60 new admission and 20-30 discharges daily. As on today, 300 asymptomatic patients were under treatment, said Lt. Col. Dr. S.U. Ashok, Nodal Officer of CCC and District Covid War Room.

He told SOM that in the last 21 days, 690 patients have been treated. This Centre had treated 5,860 patients during the first wave of COVID-19.

The four-floor building has 625 beds and functions 24×7 with doctors, nurses, Group ‘D’ workers, ambulances with drivers and Police.

The menu has been fixed by experts and patients are provided morning snack, breakfast and lunch besides hot water to drink and to bathe.

‘Treatotainment’ Centre

Dr. Ashok said that this Centre has been giving treatment and entertainment to patients. There will be music, indoor games and entertainment during day time. Hence, patients who come here, get themselves treated at the Centre and return home.

“A few patients may require oxygen support and only the critical cases are shifted to District Covid Hospital for further treatment. If this Centre was functioning well, it was because of support from Deputy Commissioner Rohini Sindhuri and Additional DC Dr. B.S. Manjunatha Swamy,” he added.

Picture shows the health staff collecting information from a patient.

Compost Unit

The Nodal Officer said a compost unit has been created in the sprawling premises to turn the garbage generated in the Centre into compost. A huge pit was dug last year and was closed subsequently. He was also thankful to MCC, KSOU, District Administration, MMC&RI, District Health Department, Police and local Gram Panchayat for extending full co-operation in the functioning of this Centre which was initially started on July 14, 2020.