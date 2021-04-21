KSRTC bus services register improvement after HC’s observation

April 21, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: A day after the Karnataka High Court (HC) observed that it was probably the worst time for transport strike, Government bus services in the city and district saw a marked improvement this morning even as the indefinite strike launched by the employees of the four State-run Transport Coporations entered the fifteenth day today.

On Tuesday, the High Court, which heard a batch of petitions seeking intervention of the Court regarding the indefinite transport strike, had observed that it was not the right time to go on any strike and expressed the hope that public transport workers would call of their strike and resume operations without compromising on their demands.

Following the HC’s observation, more number of striking workers are said to have reported back to work in Mysuru. However, some Employee Union leaders said that they were still awaiting a copy of the Court’s observation in full.

With marked improvement in attendance of workers, KSRTC Mysuru Rural Division, operated more than 250 buses, including those attached to depots from other districts, on most of the mofussil routes. The operations are expected to increase further as the day progresses and the services may return to normal in a couple of days, according to sources.

Private buses and other Public Transport Vehicles, which were given temporary permission to operate on Moffusil routes, too plied from the Sub-urban Bus stand today. However, their number has come down sharply due to increased KSRTC services and poor occupancy.

Meanwhile, City bus services too recorded a significant increase in services. More than 200 city buses operated from the city bus stand to different localities of the city, thus bringing much relief to the city commuters. With more number of workers reporting for duty, the city bus services may return to near normal by tomorrow.