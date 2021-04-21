Pandemic casts shadow over Ram Navami festival in city

April 21, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Rapid spread of second wave of COVID-19 cases has cast a shadow over Ram Navami festival celebrations in city.

The traditional enthusiasm and religious fervour was wholly missing today as people confined the celebration to their homes. In an effort to stop the spread of the deadly pandemic, the State Government yesterday has imposed weekend and night curfew all across the State till May 4.

Just like last year, there was no distribution of Panaka, Kosambari, Butter Milk or Prasada to the members of the public. Most of the Ram Mandirs in city, including the ones at Shivarampet and Krishnamurthypuram, opened for a brief period this morning to perform puja rituals marking Ram Navami festival and no devotees were allowed inside the temple.

Speaking to Star of Mysore, Secretary of Shivarampet Ram Mandira Phaneendra said, “This is the 131st year Ram Navami festival being celebrated here. Every year, we used to celebrate the festival in a grand manner and organise cultural programmes for 15 days, but this year, as per the guidelines issued by district administration, we are celebrating Ram Navami in a simple manner which has been limited to normal daily puja rituals.”

The festival of Ram Navami is celebrated to commemorate the birth anniversary of Lord Ram. As per the Hindu tradition, Lord Ram was born on Navami thithi during Shukla Paksha of Chaitra month.

An artiste dressed as Lord Ram creating awareness about wearing mask.

Theatre artiste dressed as Lord Ram

A local theatre artiste dressed up as Lord Ram was seen urging people to wear mask and maintain social distancing on Narayana Shastri Road, Lakshmipuram here this morning.

G. Shivamallu, a theatre artiste from Hosakote of Nanjangud taluk, dressed as Lord Ram used this opportunity to create awareness about the importance of safety measures to be taken during this pandemic.