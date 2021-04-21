Three K.R. Hospital docs contract Coronavirus

April 21, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Three doctors, working in COVID-19 Emergency Ward of K.R. Hospital in city, have tested positive for Coronavirus.

They have been shifted to a special ward in District COVID Hospital for further treatment.

With this, total number of doctors who have contracted this virus, has gone up to seven.

According to sources, in each shift, there will be two doctors, two nurses and two Group ‘D’ workers. Likewise, there will be two shifts in a day.

Last time, most of the patients were middle aged. But this time, most of the patients are youths. There are 200 beds and it was allotted on the basis of seriousness of patients.