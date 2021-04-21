No curbs on inter-district vehicle movement
April 21, 2021

Curfew pass not required: DCP 

Mysore/Mysuru: With fresh guidelines issued by the State Government to check the movement of people, Mysuru City Police have decided to alert shop-keepers to down the shutters at least 30 minutes before night curfew comes into effect, and also ask citizens to reach home before 9 pm.

DCP (Law and Order) Dr. A.N. Prakash Gowda told SOM that there will be no restriction of inter-district movement of passenger or goods vehicles. So, the question of the curfew pass does not arise. The cops on duty will never ask for the curfew pass from travellers, he said. 

However, crowding on roads will not be tolerated.  Patrolling vehicles will alert the public 30 minutes before the starting of night curfew through public address system, he added.

Police bandobust was in place with deployment of Civil, Reserve and Mounted Police at vantage points to prevent unnecessary movement of public. The Police will expect people to strictly adhere with the guidelines to defeat the pandemic.

City Police Commissioner Dr. Chandragupta will brief officers at 4 pm today on do’s and don’ts regarding new tough rules.

