75 pet dogs steal the show at NIE College fest

May 21, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Over 75 dogs from 22 breeds took part in the Pet Show, organised jointly by the Student Council of The National Institute of Engineering (NIE) and Canine Club of Mysore, at the Diamond Jubilee Complex at NIE South Campus in city this morning.

The event is being held as part of TECHNIEKS, the annual College Fest.

The event was inaugurated by Canine Club of Mysore President B.P. Manjunath and retired Deputy Director of the Animal Husbandry Department Dr. Rajashekar.

Breeds such as German Shepherd, Pit Bull, Shih Tzu, Belgian Malinois, Golden Retriever, Saint Bernard, Great Dane, Siberian Husky and Mudhol among other breeds are taking part in the day-long Pet Show.

Abhishek Parashivamurthy and B.P. Manjunath were the judges.

Students were seen crowding the place and clicking selfies with their favourite dogs.

Prizes to the winners will be distributed during the valedictory function of TECHNIEKS, to be held in the College soon.

NIE Student Council President Deekshith Gowda, General Secretary Aikaaz Areeb, Joint Secretary Sarthak P. Gowda, Cultural Secretary Prekshita Bangera, Cultural Joint Secretary Sudeep Kumar and Dog Show coordinator Neeraj M. Gowda and others were present.