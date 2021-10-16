75,000 tourists visit Mysuru Zoo during Dasara fest

October 16, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: As many as 75,000 people visited the Mysuru Zoo during the 10-day Dasara festivities this year and the total gate collection was Rs.77.63 lakh during the period.

While 9,033 people visited on Ayudha Puja day and the gate collection was Rs.9.29 lakh, 27,093 people visited on Vijayadashami Day with the Zoo earning a revenue of Rs.26.67 lakh.

The number of visitors to Zoo has increased during Dasara-2021 compared to last year (2020) when only 20,000 people visited and the Zoo collected Rs.19.56 lakh revenue.

In 2018, Zoo received 1.53 lakh footfalls and the gate collection was Rs.1.05 crore during the Dasara season. While 22,398 people visited on Ayudha Puja day and the gate revenue was Rs.17.74 lakh, 32,301 people visited on Vijayadashami Day earning a revenue of Rs. 25.40 lakh.

Similarly in 2019, 1.65 lakh tourists visited the Zoo during the Dasara season with a gate collection of Rs. 1.60 crore. In all, 30,273 people visited during Ayudha Puja with a gate revenue of Rs.29.77 lakh and 28,386 people visited on Vijayadashami Day earning a revenue of Rs.28.28 lakh, according to a press release, from the Mysuru Zoo Executive Director.