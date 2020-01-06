7th Economic Census: DC launches mobile app

January 6, 2020

To be completed by March 2020

Mysuru/Mysore: The 7th Economic Census, which is being conducted across the district through Common Services Centres (CSCs), is expected to be completed by March 2020, said Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abhiram G. Sankar. He was speaking after symbolically launching the Economic Census mobile application at DC office auditorium here this morning.

“The Economic Census has already begun from Jan. 1 in the district. District Level Coordination Committee has been set up to monitor and guide the process. The enumerators will collect information from organised and unorganised economic sectors for the next three months till March 2020. The public should furnish accurate information to the enumerators,” he added.

“The enumerators will collect information through the mobile app under Digital India programme for the first time. The enumerators will be collecting information related to business units in the district, both in city limits and rural areas. There are six sets of questionnaire in the mobile app related to various economic variables like nature of the economic activity, employment size, type of establishment etc., in all non-agricultural establishments in the district. CSCs have already trained around 220 supervisors and 890 enumerators who will be visiting all households and business establishments including roadside vendors and other small traders,” he said.

“According to the Sixth Economic Census held in 2014, there were 88,062 business units in rural areas and 52,170 business units in city area, totalling around 1,40,232 in the district,” he pointed out and urged people not to believe in misinformation about ongoing census. “Enumerators participating in the census will be carrying their ID cards. Police Department will be providing support and security to them if need be,” he added.

He also said that the officials from the Department of Industry, Commercial Tax, Labour and other-related Departments should ensure that entrepreneurs and industrial units cooperate with the enumerators.

District Statistical Officer N. Krishnamurthy, Asst. Statistical Director M. Prakash, Assistant Director of Information and Publicity R. Raju, Senior Statistical Officer Vijaya Nirmala, CSC Statistical Officers Umashankar, Mahantesh, Yashoda, Dakshayani and K. Rangaswamy were present.