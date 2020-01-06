All for safety of felines

January 6, 2020

Forest Department vaccinates 116 stray dogs to protect leopards, tigers from contracting rabies and other diseases

Mysuru/Mysore: For the safety of big wild felines such as leopards and tigers for whom dogs are easy targets for their food, the Bandipur Forest Department conducted a birth control and Anti-Rabies vaccination drive of stray dogs from Dec. 16 to 19 at villages coming under Mangala Gram Panchayat adjoining Bandipur Tiger Reserve.

The drive was held to protect the big wild cats from rabies, canine distemper and other diseases found mostly in dogs. The drive was taken up by the Bandipur Forest Department in association with The Mariamma Charitable Trust and Animal Protection and Welfare Society during which 116 stray dogs were administered Anti-Rabies and Canine Distemper vaccination.

During last year’s census, 139 tigers were trapped in camera traps and there are over 80 leopards in Bandipur. As leopards caught by the Forest Department at Mysuru, Nanjangud, T. Narasipur and other places are released into Bandipur Forest, the population of leopards is also good.

Stray dogs which were sterilised by the Forest Department being treated at a centre in Mangala village.

Dogs are considered as a favourite prey of leopards. A large number of dogs are found in the villages bordering Bandipur and leopards often enter villages to prey on dogs, a Forest official said.

There are chances of leopards and tigers contract these fatal diseases in case they eat meat of an infected dog. It is also feared that once infected, these big cats can infect other animals.

Bandipur Tiger Reserve Director T. Balachandra said “It is inevitable that the responsibility of taking care of the health of stray dogs in 123 villages adjoining Bandipur Tiger Reserve has come upon us. If a leopard or a tiger consume a dog infected with the fatal diseases, they may contract the diseases and spread it to other wild animals. Hence the drive was taken up. 116 stray dogs were administered vaccinations.”

