‘90 lakh people bitten by stray dogs annually’

November 9, 2025

Renowned cardiologist and Bengaluru Rural MP Dr. C.N. Manjunath seeks national law to curb menace

Mysore/Mysuru: Renowned cardiologist and Bengaluru Rural MP Dr. C.N. Manjunath has voiced serious concern over the alarming rise in stray dog attacks across India, which reportedly affect nearly 90 lakh people each year.

He called for urgent Legislative action to regulate the stray dog population and urged the introduction of a specific Bill in Parliament.

Speaking to reporters during his visit to the Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences in Mysuru on Friday, Dr. Manjunath said that between 10,000 and 15,000 people die annually due to dog bites.

Citing earlier data, he noted that India has about 1.5 crore stray dogs and 20 lakh pet dogs. Despite the growing threat, celebrities, who seldom use public roads, often oppose control measures, while pet owners resist regulation, he observed.

While underscoring the need to treat animals with compassion, Dr. Manjunath said it is equally distressing when children and elderly are attacked on the streets. He added that he has raised the issue with the Speaker of Lok Sabha and the Central Health Committee, urging legal reforms to curb the crisis.

A model for affordable cardiac care

Dr. Manjunath lauded the Jayadeva Institute for its exceptional service to the people of the region, highlighting its commitment to providing high-quality cardiac care at affordable costs. He said, the hospital enjoys a strong public reputation, crediting the dedication of its medical and support staff.

Jayadeva Hospitals have been set up across four revenue divisions in Karnataka and collectively, Jayadeva runs India’s largest cardiac care network with a total capacity of 2,300 beds.

He further explained that Karnataka has successfully implemented a decentralised emergency cardiac care model in 110 taluks, enabling patients to receive first-line treatment locally before being referred to specialised centres.

The Government now plans to extend the model to 230 taluks. This system, he noted, has helped reduce cardiac-related deaths from 25 percent to 8 percent.

Dr. Manjunath also announced that under the National Health Mission, salaries for doctors have been revised from Rs. 60,000 to Rs. 75,000, while nurses’ pay has been increased from Rs. 12,000 to Rs. 22,000.

