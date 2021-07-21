96 students of Mysuru district score cent percent marks in second PU

July 21, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: All the 34,398 students who had registered for the second PU exam in the district, have been declared pass. This number includes 12,118 from Science stream, 13,087 from Commerce stream and 9,193 from Arts stream. According to the results announced yesterday, 96 students of the district have secured 600/600 marks.

DDPUE D.K. Srinivasamurthy said that out of the 34,398 students who had registered for the second PU exam (2020-21), 30,664 were freshers and 3,734 were repeaters. Pointing out that 16,914 boy students and 17,484 girl students had registered for the exam, he said that a total of 29,394 students were from urban areas and 5,004 from rural areas. While 20,377 of them were from English medium, 14,021 were from Kannada medium, he added.

Marimallapa’s PU College students have excelled in the exam, with several of them scoring cent percent and others high marks. Students Saket Gupta, B.A. Manojna, S. Rashmi, Nisarga S. Gowda and Syed Maaz have scored 600/600 in Science stream, while Ila C. Rao and Hamsini have scored 596/600 in Commerce stream and Munaza 592/600 in Arts stream.

A. Bhavana of Sadviya College has scored 599 marks in Commerce stream, scoring a centum in five subjects (Sanskrit, Business studies, Accountancy , Statistics and Basic Maths) and losing just one mark by securing 99 in English. Sushma P. Gowda of Baden Powell PU College has passed with distinction in Science stream scoring 558 marks out of 600.

19 students of Vijaya Vittala get 600/600

Vijaya Vittala Composite PU College, Saraswathipuram, has obtained good results in second PUC exam-2021. In Science combination, out of 298 students, 248 have passed in distinction, 50 in first class. 19 students have scored 600/600. They are: M.A. Anagha, C.V.S.S. Nikhila, Nirantara Dinesh, Kishan U. Kanthawar, Kushal Madappa, Y. Megha, P. Preethi, B.V. Pramukh, K.P. Pruthvi, Rohan V. Gangadkar, Sathwika Kumshikar, M. Shivani, Sreekara U. Bhat, S. Sinchana, B.V. Skanda Datta, S. Sourabh, B.S. Sudhanshu, M. Supreeth and H.K. Tejas.

In Commerce, out of 95 students, 41 have passed in distinction, 50 in first class and 4 in second class. Adithi Kornaya and M. Prasanna have got 599/600.