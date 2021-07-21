No final decision on demolition of Devaraja Market, Lansdowne buildings: MLA Nagendra

July 21, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: MLA L. Nagendra has clarified that final decision has not been taken in regard to demolition and rebuilding of two heritage structures of city — Lansdowne Building and Devaraja Market.

He was talking to media after inaugurating a RO water plant behind Ganapati Temple, adjacent to Government High School, 7th Main, Jayalakshmipuram, in Ward No. 19, being established at a cost of Rs. 12.20 lakh under the 14th Finance Commission funds here this morning.

Nagendra said, the State Government was committed to protection of the heritage structures in city. All stakeholders will be consulted before taking a decision on the future of two century-old structures. Some persons are arguing that restoration of these two structures was possible. But, will they take responsibility if some untoward incidents take place and claim the life of innocent people?

“Already, over 40 traders, who had the shops in the caved-in Lansdowne Building, had been allowed to put up temporary shops in front of the building. But how long can they be in make-shift shops. They need to be given facilities such as permanent shops with all basic amenities. The city was growing and it was the duty of the authorities concerned to provide parking space to the shoppers. Those who are opposing rebuilding of these two buildings, are ‘anti-development’, the MLA said.

He said demolition and rebuilding of both Devaraja Market and Lansdowne Building was only a suggestion given by Urban Development Minister Byrathi Basavaraj as no final decision has been taken in this regard. No heritage lovers came forward to help when four persons died and several injured when a portion of Lansdowne Building collapsed nine years ago.

Byrathi’s statement has angered the city heritage lovers who have launched a campaign to save the two structures from being demolished.

BSY must continue: On rumours of CM B.S. Yediyurappa (BSY) being asked to step down, Nagendra said BJP State President Nalin Kumar Kateel and Yediyurappa have already clarified on this matter. “Any decision in change of guard will be taken by the party High Command. However, I personally feel that Yediyurappa must continue for the next two years,” the MLA added.