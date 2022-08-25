Gangothri Layout gets a Library
News

Gangothri Layout gets a Library

August 25, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: The city got one more Library today with MP Pratap Simha and MLA L. Nagendra jointly inaugurating it at Gangotri Layout here this morning. The branch  library of Mysuru Central Library, is located opposite Putteeramma School on Bisilu Maramma temple road in Gangothri Layout.

The library is housed in the building constructed at a cost of Rs.40 lakh on a MUDA CA (Civic Amenities) site measuring 270 Sq.Mtrs, which was leased out for 30 years for running the Public Library.

In 2009, Gangothri Layout Residents Welfare Association President Kattera A. Kariappa and other office-bearers had remitted Rs.1.46 lakh to MUDA for the CA site to construct the library at a cost of Rs.25 lakh under JnNurm Scheme. But due to some reasons, the construction got delayed, following which the Association collected Rs.4 lakh from the residents and the matter was brought to the notice of MLA  Nagendra and the local area Corporator Vedavathi.

Thanks to the initiatives of MCC, MUDA and Library Department authorities, the Library building has been completed at a cost of Rs. 40 lakh, with collective funding from citizens, MLA Local Area Development grants and other funds.

The library has about 4,000 books with adequate seating arrangements for readers. Besides, about 30 prominent dailies and 40 magazines are available to the readers.

Former MUDA Chairman C. Basavegowda, Association President K.A. Kariappa, other office-bearers, Cor-porator Vedavathi, Department of Libraries Director Dr. S. Satishkumar Hosamani and others were present.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching