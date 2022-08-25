Gangothri Layout gets a Library

August 25, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: The city got one more Library today with MP Pratap Simha and MLA L. Nagendra jointly inaugurating it at Gangotri Layout here this morning. The branch library of Mysuru Central Library, is located opposite Putteeramma School on Bisilu Maramma temple road in Gangothri Layout.

The library is housed in the building constructed at a cost of Rs.40 lakh on a MUDA CA (Civic Amenities) site measuring 270 Sq.Mtrs, which was leased out for 30 years for running the Public Library.

In 2009, Gangothri Layout Residents Welfare Association President Kattera A. Kariappa and other office-bearers had remitted Rs.1.46 lakh to MUDA for the CA site to construct the library at a cost of Rs.25 lakh under JnNurm Scheme. But due to some reasons, the construction got delayed, following which the Association collected Rs.4 lakh from the residents and the matter was brought to the notice of MLA Nagendra and the local area Corporator Vedavathi.

Thanks to the initiatives of MCC, MUDA and Library Department authorities, the Library building has been completed at a cost of Rs. 40 lakh, with collective funding from citizens, MLA Local Area Development grants and other funds.

The library has about 4,000 books with adequate seating arrangements for readers. Besides, about 30 prominent dailies and 40 magazines are available to the readers.

Former MUDA Chairman C. Basavegowda, Association President K.A. Kariappa, other office-bearers, Cor-porator Vedavathi, Department of Libraries Director Dr. S. Satishkumar Hosamani and others were present.