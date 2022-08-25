Fly to Chennai from Mysuru and return the same day

August 25, 2022

Additional triweekly flight launched

Mysore/Mysuru: An additional flight to Chennai was flagged off from the Mysore Airport last evening to bolster trade and tourism between the two cities. Now the people of Mysuru have an option to fly to Chennai in the morning by Alliance Air 9I568 at 11.30 am and be back to Mysuru by IndiGo 6E7238 at 7.30 the same evening.

The flagging-off ceremony was held in the presence of Mysuru Deputy Commissioner Dr. Bagadi Gautham and members of Airport Advisory Committee C. Narayanagowda, C.A. Jayakumar, Mahesh Shenoy and Bhagyashree Bhat.

This additional flight will be a triweekly flight — Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays — connecting Mysuru and Chennai. Airport Director R. Manjunath said though the service began on Aug. 12, many people were not aware of the flights and this is why it was decided to hold a formal event.

Alliance Air is operating a 70-seater aircraft to connect the two cities. The flight from Chennai departs at 9.25 am to reach Mysuru at 11 am and the flight from Mysuru leaves at 11.30 am to reach Chennai at 1 pm.

From left: Airport Director R. Manjunath, Airport Advisory Committee Members C.A. Jayakumar, Bhagyashree Bhat, Mahesh Shenoy and C. Narayanagowda during flagging-off ceremony.

“People can go to Chennai in the morning and return the same day and this convenient facility is available three days a week and they can return to Mysuru through an Indigo flight that operates daily between the two cities,” Manjunath added.

Manjunath said that as there was a demand for connectivity from Mysuru to Tirupati, Shirdi and Mangaluru, discussions were on with air operators who are suggesting the operation of flights to Mumbai from Mysuru via Mangaluru. Also, business community is seeking a flight to Ahmedabad and it will be worked out in near future, he added.

The new connectivity in addition to existing connectivity to Bengaluru, Chennai, Kochi, Goa, Hubballi and Hyderabad aims to play a pivotal role in the enlargement of airspace connectivity and cater to the increasing demand of Mysureans.

Mysore Airport is witnessing a steady growth in passenger movement since 2019, which might have dampened during the pandemic but has bounced back quickly once the skies reopened to public. The figures have crossed pre-pandemic levels and are expected to increase with the addition of new routes.