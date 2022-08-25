Minority Commission Chairman holds peace and communal harmony meeting

August 25, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Calling upon minorities to set an example by giving top priority for maintenance of peace and harmony in the State, Karnataka State Minorities Commission (KSMC) Chairman Abdul Azeem said that the Commission will rush for the protection of minorities when there is a threat to the rights of the communities that are given by the Constitution.

He was chairing a peace and communal harmony meeting with minority community leaders at the ZP Hall here on Wednesday.

Recalling his service at Mysuru when he was a Police officer earlier, Azeem said that he has special affection for Mysuru district and the people of the district were known for trust and affection. Asserting that he will definitely make prompt efforts to resolve peoples issues here, he reiterated that the Commission will surely step in when the rights and privileges of minority communities come under threat.

Referring to the cut in grants, Azeem said that due to COVID pandemic, the Government could not generate much revenues and thus the grants were cut. Now that the situation has returned to normal post-pandemic, the Commission will seek more funds and grants in the coming days, he added.

Jain community leader Suresh Kumar Jain said that Digambar and Shwetambar were the main sub-sects among Jains. He wanted the Government to study the economic, social, educational and political status of the sub-castes.

Leaders from Muslim, Christian, Jain, Buddhist, Sikh and other minority communities participated in the meeting.

Later addressing a press meet at the Deputy Commissioner’s office in the evening, Abdul Azeem said that the Commission has got a grant of Rs. 800 crore, which is Rs. 600 crore less than what the previous Congress Government had sanctioned. Pointing out that the sanctioned funds have been utilised judiciously, he said that the Government will be sought more funds in order to extend more facilities and benefits to minorities.

Stating that he held a harmony meeting with the Police Department, he said that, as a former Police officer himself, he has given some suggestions on several issues.

Noting that the Commission has come to know that some Banks are insisting on a minimum deposit for opening of accounts, Azeem said that such banks will be issued notice and will also be asked to advance loans to genuine applicants. Observing that PM Modi himself had advocated zero-balance bank accounts, where many monetary benefits are directly credited to the accounts of beneficiaries, he wondered whether the Bank officers and staff are aware of this.

Commission Secretary Salma Firdous, Chairman’s Personal Secretary Nissar Ahmed, BJP Minorities Wing leader Anil Thomas and others were present.