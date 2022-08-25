Bengaluru’s famed Banashankari Temple to get Rs. 48 crore facelift

August 25, 2022

Bengaluru: Bengaluru’s richest Banashankari Temple is all set to get a new look. Minister for Religious Endowment (Muzrai), Shashikala Jolle, after her visit to the Temple on Monday, ordered officials to submit a detailed master plan for the overall development of the premises.

The estimated cost for the project is Rs. 48 crore and the master plan is expected to provide facilities like parking space, a well-equipped auditorium, an upgraded dining hall for devotees, a commercial complex, and public convenience facilities.

Jolle in a tweet said that a permanent roof, Annaprasad distribution counter and seats should be constructed for devotees in front of the Annadasoha Bhavan.

Looking at an overall development plan for the Temple that generates an annual turnover of about Rs. 48 crore, Jolle held a detailed discussion with Revenue Minister and Padmanabhanagar MLA R. Ashoka and directed officials to incorporate his suggestions in the master plan.

The Minister, accompanied by Muzrai Department Commissioner Rohini Sindhuri, inspected the Temple. “We have already included the Temple in the first list of ‘A’ grade Temples which will be taken up for development under Daiva Sankalpa programme. The Temple has a collection of Rs. 48 crore every year, and the same amount will be utilised for its development,” Jolle explained.

Spread across 4.2 acres of land in Banashankari, the Temple attracts lakhs of devotees every year. The Department will rebuild the century-old dilapidated Varaprasad Anjaneya Temple located on the same premises.

The Minister and the Commissioner inspected the Temple kitchen, store room and other areas frequented by priests and devotees. Later, they served lunch to devotees who had gathered in the Temple premises.