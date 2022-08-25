Beyond Bengaluru Tech Summit in Mysuru on Oct. 19, 20
Beyond Bengaluru Tech Summit in Mysuru on Oct. 19, 20

August 25, 2022

Bengaluru: Beyond Bengaluru Tech Conclaves will be held in Mysuru and Hubballi as part of the 25th edition of the Bengaluru Technological Summit BTS- 2022. While the Mysuru Summit will be held on Oct. 19 and 20, the Hubballi Summit will be held on Sept. 26.

Minister for Electronics, IT/BT, Science and Technology as well as Higher Education Dr. C.N. Ashwathnarayan met Union Ministers Nirmala Sitharaman, Pralhad Joshi and Rajiv Chandrashekar in New Delhi and extended invitations for Beyond Bengaluru Tech Conclaves.

These will be inaugurated by Union Ministers Pralhad Joshi (Hubballi conclave) and Rajeev Chandrashekar (Mysuru conclave). On accepting the invitation, the Ministers said they were eager to participate in Beyond Bengaluru Tech Conclave.

Beyond Bengaluru clusters — Mysuru, Mangaluru and Hubballi-Belagavi-Dharwad — are expected to contribute over 10 billion US dollars to State’s IT industry by 2030 and have the potential to generate 10 lakh jobs and establish over 10,000 start-ups, he said. The State Government has signed an MoU with Israel-based International Semi-conductor Consortium (ISMC) for semiconductor fab manufacturing in Mysuru at an estimated investment of Rs. 22,900 crore, which is expected to create 1,500 direct and 8,500 indirect jobs, the Minister added.

Taking the global scenario into consideration after the pandemic and increasing work from anywhere trend, the State Government has decided to promote the growth of new generation industries in places beyond Bengaluru also. As part of this, the Government has decided to create congenial ecosystems in Mysuru, Hubballi-Dharwad, Belagavi and Mangaluru.

Under this programme, the State Government intends to develop Mangaluru as the Fintech hub, Mysuru besides being developed as an ESDM (Electronics System Design and Manufacturing) hub, will also become a Cyber-security cluster and Belagavi as the Aerospace hub. These Beyond Bengaluru conclaves will create a platform for entrepreneurs as well as employment seekers to know the opportunities in the field of emerging technologies.

A large number of stakeholders, entrepreneurs, domain experts and investors will gather at these Conclaves. The Government has also opened Karnataka Digital Economy Mission (KDEM) offices in Bengaluru, Hubballi, Mysuru and Mangaluru.

