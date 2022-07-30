CET: No top ranks for Mysuru

July 30, 2022

Bengaluru: Ending weeks of anxious wait of lakhs of II PU students, the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) this morning announced the results of the Common Entrance Test (CET)-2022 for admission to Engineering & Technology, Pharmacy, Agriculture, Veterinary Science and Naturopathy & Yogic Science courses in Colleges of Karnataka.

Officially declaring the results at KEA Office in Bengaluru today, Higher Education Minister Dr. C.N. Ashwathnarayan said that CET-2022 was held on June 16 and 17 in 486 exam centres across the State, with 2,01,829 out of the registered 2,16,559 students appearing for the exam. While 1,71,656 students qualified for admission to Engineering courses, 1,39,968 students were eligible for B.Sc (Agri) course, 1,42,820 for B.V.Sc course, 1,42,750 for BNYS course, 1,74,568 for B.Pharma and 1,74,568 for Pharma-D.

He further said that while only one student succeeded in securing the full CET score (60/60 marks) in Physics, 2 secured full marks in Chemistry, 3 in Maths and 612 students in Biology.

Overall, a total of 85 students scored 55 and above marks (Max. 60) in Physics, 220 in Chemistry, 133 in Maths and 9,940 in Biology, he added.

In the Engineering stream, Apoorv Tandon of National Public School, Yelahanka, Bengaluru, secured first rank, followed by Siddhartha Singh (second rank) and Atmakuri Venkata Madhava Sriram (third rank), both from Sri Chaitanya Techno School, Bengaluru.

In the BNYS (Bachelor of Naturopathy and Yogic Sciences) stream, Hrishikesh Nagabhushan Gangule of National Centre for Excellence, Bengaluru, bagged the first rank, followed by V. Rajesh Veenadhar Shetty of Udupi (second rank) and S.R. Krishna of Bengaluru (third rank) while Arjun Ravishankar of HAL Public School topped the Agriculture stream followed by Sumeet S. Patil of Bengaluru (second rank) and Y.M. Sudeep of Tumakuru (third rank).

Hrishikesh Nagabhushan Gangule of National Centre of Excellence, Bengaluru, topped the Veterinary Science stream followed by S.A. Manish of Bengaluru (second rank) and Shubha Kaushik of Bengaluru (third rank).

R.K. Shishir of Narayana E-Techno School, Bengaluru, topped the Pharmacy stream followed by Hrishikesh Gangule of Bengaluru (second rank) and Apoorv Tandon of Bengaluru (third rank).

However, the admission to Medical/Dental, Indian systems of Medicine (ISM) and Homoeopathy courses will be based on NEET-2022 exam ranking and admission to Architecture course is based on NATA score.

Interestingly, none from Mysuru bagged any of the top ranks in each of the five streams, according to the list of top nine rank holders in the five streams published by the KEA.

It may be mentioned here that last year (CET-2021), Mysuru city student H.K. Meghan of Pramati Hill View Academy had set a unique record by securing the first rank in all the five streams, which is a first in the history of Karnataka CET.

The results are published in KEA websites http://kea.kar.nic.in and http:// karresults.nic.in. The students can also browse and download the subject-wise evaluation reports from these two websites.