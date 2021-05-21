Mysuru still in Red Zone

May 21, 2021

Dr. C.N. Ashwathnarayan suggests to ramp up testing

Government willing to supply medicines in bulk

Mysore/Mysuru: Mysuru District is still in ‘Red Zone’ due to unchecked cases of Corona positive cases and mortality rate and it is the responsibility of everyone to check this pandemic at any cost, said Deputy Chief Minister and COVID-19 Ministerial Task Force Committee Chairman Dr. C.N. Ashwathnarayan.

Speaking to media after chairing a meeting on COVID-19 pandemic here yesterday, he said Mysuru has been one among a few districts in the State which has been recording more number of Corona positive cases and deaths. House-to-house health check-up drive has been launched in the district to conduct Covid test on the spot and start medication immediately. The State Government is ready to supply the required medicine in bulk to check this contagion, he said.

Testing must be conducted in all 149 Primary Health Centres and 25 Urban PHCs, the Minister said adding that instructions have been given to officers managing testing centres to conduct test of all the citizens who come there. None should be sent back from testing sites as testing helps in early detection of Corona and immediate treatment.

Over 12,000 people avail benefit from Covid Mitra: DC

Deputy Commissioner Rohini Sindhuri, who also attended the District Officers meeting, said efforts were on to contain this pandemic in the district by ramping up testing and other facilities for the early detection of cases. A memorandum was submitted to Dy.CM for supply of medicine and oxygen. The novel idea of starting Covid Mitra has been yielding good results with over 12,000 people taking benefit of it. The citizens could visit Covid Mitra for common cold and cough instead of searching for doctors elsewhere, she noted.

Rewards for COVID-free Wards

The DC said rewards will be given for those group of Covid Task Force that will make any Ward in the City Corporation, TMC, CMC or Gram Panchayat free from new Corona positive cases for 21 days continuously.

The house-to-house survey for early detection of Covid cases has been going on throughout the district and it will culminate on June 25. Three Wards in Mysuru City Corporation which don’t report any fresh case for 21 days will get a reward of Rs. one lakh each to be spent on development works. Similarly, CMCs, TMCs and Gram Panchayats that will make any Ward free from Corona, will get a cash prize of Rs. 25,000 each to be spent on its development works.

The staff of any three PHCs or UPHCs, who strive in bringing down Corona cases to zero will be given ‘Covid Mitra Kayaka’ award. Members of Covid Ward Task Force Committee including doctors, nurses and ASHA workers will be honoured with awards and certificates during Doctors Day on July 1.

Vacant beds

Rohini Sindhuri said around 100 – 150 oxygenated beds are vacant in District Hospitals because of which additional supply of oxygen was demanded. The Government was supplying 55 KL of oxygen and the district has sought 70 KL. Need of the hour was to launch a united fight against the pandemic, she noted.