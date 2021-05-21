15 villages in Mysuru Taluk sealed down
May 21, 2021
  • Micro-Containment Zones opened in 10 villages
  • Outsiders, fairs and festivals are super-spreaders

Mysore/Mysuru: With the COVID-19 curve in Mysuru showing no signs of flattening, the authorities have decided to tighten restrictions in a few villages, where the number of infections reported have been rather high. Ignorant of COVID-appropriate behaviour and safety protocols, villages are bearing the brunt of the second wave.

The disturbing part is that almost all the villages in the district have seen positive cases, forcing the local authorities to even seal down a few of them. Over 15 villages in Mysuru Taluk have been completely sealed down. Over 1,300 patients in these villages are being treated at various hospitals and COVID Care facilities. 

Among the villages that have been sealed down are Hanchya, K.M. Hundi, Chuncharayanahundi, Muduki Chikkanahundi (M.C. Hundi) Chatnalli, Hootagalli, Hinkal, Soligara Colony, Gopalapura, Government Uthanahalli, Lalithadripura, Siddaramayyana Hundi and Nagawala. Micro-Containment Zones have been opened at Dhanagalli, Megalapura, Varuna, Naganahalli, Yedahalli, Kalloor Naganahalli, Vajamangala, Pillalli and Badagalahundi. 

Officials in the District Administration said that the residents will have to confine themselves completely to home. Since multiple cases have been reported in these villages, the administration will be keeping all their primary contacts in quarantine as a precautionary measure.

Super-spreaders 

Many villagers say that the visit of relatives and friends from Bengaluru, Mysuru and other cities in large numbers to their native villages contributed to the spread of COVID-19. Also, following stringent lockdown measures, there was an influx of city dwellers to the villages, worsening the situation. 

Apart from outsiders carrying the virus to the hinterland, village fairs, weddings and other ceremonies have continued unabated and have now turned out to be super-spreader events with no checks. While even in Tier-2 cities some protocols are followed, in rural areas, no such rules are in place.

Villages typically have weaker medical infrastructure and lower testing capacity, which means many cases go unreported. Nonetheless, the infection numbers provide a rough sense of the emerging hotspots. Limited public healthcare, including a dearth of testing facilities, means the threat is grave in rural areas that are home to a majority of the population. 

Health Department official confirmed that most of the positive cases in the villages are of people aged less than 45 years. The villagers said that many have died in the last few days and people are even apprehensive about getting themselves tested. 

Three COVID Care Centres 

Speaking to Star of Mysore, Mysuru Taluk Tahsildar K.R. Rakshith said that the second wave has hit the villages badly and the administration has acted by sealing down 15 villages from where over 1,300 people are being treated for infection. 

“Three dedicated COVID Care Centres have been opened at Varakodu Morarji Desai Residential School, Yelachenahalli Farm and at Doddakanya where over 500 people are being treated. Those villages that have been sealed down have a window of shopping in the neighbourhood shops and also they can come to Mysuru to purchase essentials,” he said and added that people have been asked to avoid unnecessary travel. 

COVID Mitra has been established at Primary Health Centres (PHCs) in Varuna, Siddaramayyana Hundi, Mellahalli (Harohalli), Keelanapura, Hanchya, Naganahalli, Kadakola, Doora, Udbur, Jayapura, K. Salundi, Beerihundi, Yelwal, Sagarakatte and Maddur. Suspicious COVID cases are being counselled and medical kits and isolation kits are being given and if they complain of breathlessness, they are shifted to hospitals immediately, Rakshith added.

Sealed down villages

Hanchya, K.M. Hundi, Chuncharayanahundi, Muduki Chikkanahundi (M.C. Hundi) Chatnalli, Hootagalli, Hinkal, Soligara Colony, Gopalapura, Government Uthanahalli, Lalithadripura, Siddaramayyana Hundi and Nagawala

Micro-Containment Zones opened

Dhanagalli, Megalapura, Varuna, Naganahalli, Yedahalli, Kalloor Naganahalli, Vajamangala, Pillalli and Badagalahundi.

