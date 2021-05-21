Govt. allots 10,000 doses to Mysuru District: Stock expected this evening

May 21, 2021

Vaccination for 18 – 44 years to resume from tomorrow

Mysuru/Bengaluru: Mysuru District has been allotted 10,000 doses of Covishield vaccine for resumption of vaccination for people in the age group of 18 to 44 years from tomorrow.

With 3,810 doses of vaccine already available in the district, a total of 13,810 doses will be administered to the new 22 categories identified by the State Government for inoculating them against COVID-19 pandemic from tomorrow. The State-procured vaccines must be utilised to vaccinate the eligible beneficiaries and the vaccines supplied by the Government of India must not be used for this category of population.

“We just received a phone call from Bengaluru to collect the allotted vaccine. The stock is expected to arrive in Mysuru late evening,” said Dr. L. Ravi, Reproduction and Child Health Officer and Nodal Officer for COVID-19 vaccination in Government Hospitals.

He said Deputy Commissioner Rohini Sindhuri will be the Officer-In-charge for vaccination and she will take a decision on appointment of Nodal Officers for all 22 categories of beneficiaries. This micro-planning may take a couple of days as list of every beneficiary has to be mentioned along with documents and photographs for taking the jab. The vaccine site will be decided by Nodal Officers in consultation with the Departments concerned.

categories

The State Government has identified frontline warriors, who will be receiving vaccination initially. The categories are: Physically challenged and mentally challenged, staff of burial grounds and crematoria, immediate families of health care workers, teachers deputed on Covid duty, Government transport employees, auto and cab drivers, ESCOM, water supply employees, Postal Department employees, street vendors, private security/ house keeping staff, judicial officers, attendants of terminally ill patients, media, vendors supplying materials to hospitals, fuel/gas suppliers, APMC employees.

PRIORITY GROUPS

Construction workers, telecom and internet service providers, employees of airliners, bank staff, petrol station staff, film industry workers, advocates, KMF employees, Railway employees, garment workers, Forest Department employees, NHAI employees, GAIL staff, sports personalities representing the State and India, HAL employees and inmates of Women Centres of Women and Child Development Department.

According to a circular issued by Karnataka Health Department, Nodal Officer will have to issue eligibility certificate of category under which beneficiary will be vaccinated. Deputy Commissioners at the District-level will be in charge of vaccination of this group. Workplace vaccination will be the mode of implementation. Number of such vaccination sites and number of vaccinations per day will be decided by districts based on availability of vaccines.

After completion of State frontline workers other priority groups as per list will be vaccinated. Producing eligibility certificate is mandatory to avail vaccination. Any valid ID approved by GOI need to be produced for registration on cowin portal.