A fangirl moment

October 20, 2021

S.M. Krishna visits Minister Somashekar’s mother, his admirer; fulfils her 94th birthday wish

Mysore/Mysuru: Seethamma Thimmegowda will never forget her 94th birthday as former Chief Minister and senior politician S.M. Krishna called on her last evening to personally wish her.

An ardent fan of 89-year-old Krishna, Seethamma, the mother of Mysuru District and Co-operation Minister S.T. Somashekar, had her ‘fangirl moment’ yesterday at her Sadashivanagar residence when Krishna, being a gentleman politician, obliged to her birthday wish of meeting the veteran politician.

As Krishna entered the house and said ‘Namaskara Amma’, Seethamma folded her hands and said in Kannada, “I wanted to see you and had a deep desire. I am your great fan.” Krishna reciprocated with the same warmth and learnt that the nonagenarian enthusiastically does crossword puzzles in daily newspapers.

The Minister celebrated his mother’s birthday last week and he asked his mother about her birthday wish. Seethamma replied that being a good son, he had fulfilled all her wishes.

FAMILY MOMENT: Former Chief Minister S.M. Krishna seen with Co-operation Minister S.T. Somashekar, the Minister’s mother Seethamma Thimmegowda, wife Radha Somashekar and son Nishanth Somashekar during his visit to the Sadashivanagar residence of the Minister yesterday.

During the course of the conversation, Seethamma told her son that she had a desire to meet the former Chief Minister S.M. Krishna once.

Somashekar conveyed this matter to his special officer Dinesh Gooligowda, who in turn spoke to Krishna about Seethamma’s wish. Dinesh urged Krishna to convey the suitable day and time so that Somashekar could bring his mother to meet him.

But a soft spoken and an amiable Krishna politely told him that as Seethamma was an elderly lady it might not augur well if she visited his house and also it will not be a right thing. Instead, Krishna himself offered to visit Seethamma. And true to his words, Krishna visited the Sadashivanagar residence of the Minister last night and spent some time with Seethamma and the Minister’s family.

Somashekar became emotional as Krishna had fulfilled his mother’s birthday wish and Seethamma too was contented as the person whom she admired drove down to her home to meet her. Seethamma also came out of the house to see off the special guest. Somashekar’s wife Radha and son Nishanth Somashekar were present.