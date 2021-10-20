Mega Vaccination Drive begins

October 20, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: In the backdrop of primary schools reopening from Oct. 25 and in the wake of thousands of tourists descending on the city during this Dasara season, the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) began a three-day mega vaccination drive in all its 65 wards.

The drive began this morning with a booth-level strength of 325 members and each booth has five members — one Nodal Officer, one Supervisor, one Data Entry Operator, one Staff Nurse and one Pourakarmika.

While the MCC is using its entire staff for the exercise, the Health Department has supplied 65 Nursing Staff to administer the vaccination. All Government Schools, Primary Health Centres, Anganwadi centres and hostels have been converted as vaccination booths. The drive is being conducted under the leadership of MCC Senior Health Officer Dr. D.G. Nagaraj and the main aim of the drive is to mainly vaccinate those who are either delaying their second dose even after completing 84 days from their first dose or awaiting availability of the vaccine.

The MCC has a list of those who have been vaccinated with the first dose and are either reluctant to take the second dose or are awaiting the vaccine stocks. “We have launched the campaign and all our staff are in full force. We are calling up each beneficiary and we are asking them to come to the nearest booth to take the vaccination,” Dr. Nagaraj told Star of Mysore.

Along with the list of vaccine-pending beneficiaries who are being brought to the vaccination centres with the cooperation of Corporators, the MCC has rounded off more than 100 people from States like Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan who have come to Mysuru to sell toys, balloons and other items. A special counter has been set up at Town Hall to vaccinate them and the MCC has arranged their back and forth transport.

The MCC’s social media network, officers, staff, Zonal Engineers and Assistant Engineers are mobilising logistics so that the drive becomes successful with maximum vaccination coverage, Dr. Nagaraj added.

As the mega drive was decided only yesterday and publicised today, not many turned up at booths. MCC is expecting more crowds tomorrow and the day after as the word is being spread through media and all social media platforms.