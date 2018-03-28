‘A good actor is always applauded in theatre’
Mysuru: Marking World Theatre Day, a function was organised by Natana Ranagashale at its premises in city yesterday.

Speaking on the occasion, humorist Prof. M. Krishnegowda opined that a good artiste irrespective of his/her caste or hometown will be recognised and appreciated in theatre. He said that during election rallies, people applaud depending on the political party but pointed out that in theatre the audience applaud only a good actor.

Theatre artiste N. Dhananjaya read out the World Theatre Day-2018 message. MUDA Secretary M.K. Savitha, Natana Rangashale President N. Subramanyam, Theatre Activist Mandya Ramesh and others were present.

Kannada play ‘E Kelaginavaru,’ an adaptation of Maxim Gorky’s play ‘Lower Depths,’ was staged on the occasion. Also, an expo of pencil sketches of senior artistes brought out by Mallikarjuna Swamy was also part of the programme.

Play ‘E Kelaginavaru’ will be staged today also at 6 pm.

