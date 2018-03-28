Valedictory of Jnanavahini, NSS and Sports activities at Yuvaraja’s College

Mysuru: Yuvaraja’s College had organised a function at its premises here yesterday to mark the valedictory of Jnanavahini, NSS and Sports activities of the College.

Speaking on the occasion, actor Arun Sagar asked students to also focus on extra-curricular activities to showcase their talents. He advised students not to over indulge in texting on smart phones.

He recalled that people used to bend their heads as a symbol of politeness or obeisance but pointed out that today they do that to operate smart phones.

Delivering the valedictory address, Music Director V. Manohar opined that art was present in every person but should be identified and promoted which needs a suitable platform.

He took a strong objection to parents grooming their children for reality shows on TV just to win prizes. He regretted that parents do not recognise the true talents of their children.

Former Rangayana Director H. Janardhan, College Principal Dr. R. Ganesh, Administrative Officer Dr. M. Rudresh, Controller of Examinations Dr. H.C. Devarajegowda, Jnanavahini Committee Convenor Dr. C. Sumangala and others were present during the programme.

Prizes were distributed to sports persons of the College who had represented Mysore University team and at National level.