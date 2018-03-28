World Theatre Day celebrated
Mysuru: Nele Hinnele and other organisations had organised a function at Vanaranga in Rangayana premises here yesterday as part of World Theatre Day. Rich tributes were paid to MLA late K.S. Puttannaiah, a farmer leader and also a promoter of theatre.

Senior artistes of Rangayana rendered the song ‘Solisabeda gallisayya’ and other theatre songs. Lighting the World Theatre Torch, Music Director V. Manohar recalled that Puttannaiah was supporting theatre. Actor Arun Sagar read out the World Theatre Day message.

Former Rangayana Director H. Janardhan presided. Joint Director Mallikarjuna Swamy, KIKS Folklore Department Head Dr. Nanjaiah Honganur, Raitha Sangha District President Hosur Kumar, Kannada Sahitya Parishat Mysuru President Dr. Y.D. Rajanna and others were present.

March 28, 2018

