A litany of woes at Maharani’s College leaves GTD fuming

Mysuru: Higher Education Minister G.T. Devegowda (GTD) yesterday visited Maharani’s Arts and Science College for Women in the city and took the authorities to task over poor amenities. Pouring out their woes, students told the Minister that their college does not have basic facilities like good toilets and drinking water. “We neither have rest rooms nor adequate classrooms and laboratories,” they complained.

The students said that they had staged many protests on their campus and even near the Deputy Commissioner’s office demanding facilities but authorities have turned a deaf ear.

Hearing many complaints from the students, an irked Minister said that students have taken the trouble of contacting him directly to air their problems. “Some students have told me that despite many complaints and representations, the College management was least bothered to solve them and these problems were present since years. If the facilities were good and if the college management really cared for the students, complaints would not have reached me,” Devegowda said.

Inspecting the college campus, toilets academic and staff blocks, the Minister, who was accompanied by Chamaraja MLA L. Nagendra, MCC Commissioner K.H. Jagadeesha and MUDA Superintending Engineer Suresh Babu, took stock of the facilities. Physics and Chemistry lecturers told the Minister that there were around 2,500 students but have only three Science Labs.

At the College auditorium, students poured out their woes to the Minister, who patiently heard their grievances on inadequate basic facilities. They complained about non-release of Vidyasiri scholarships. The students also sought to know whether the government was committed to provide free bus passes to them.

Expressing displeasure against the authorities, including the Principal, Devegowda warned of strict action if they fail to protect the interest of the students. He warned Joint Director for Collegiate Education Udayashankar and in-charge Principal Srinivas of sending (transfer) them to Ballari if they fail to take adequate measures.

The Minister directed the College management to arrange additional classrooms as there was a scarcity for rooms. Later, GTD told reporters that he was apprised of the situation and was convinced about the problems faced by the students.

“I have asked for immediately establishing an electronically operated eco-friendly toilet before other measures were taken. Drinking water problem and the shortage of lecturers will also be addressed,” the Minister said.

Syndicate nominations

The State government has decided to withdraw the nominations made by the previous government to the Syndicates of State-run Universities. The Syndicate is the highest decision-making body of any University.

GTD said that the government would appoint the new members of academic bodies such as Syndicates and those appointed by the previous regime had been terminated.

Responding to reporters’ questions on the letter written by former CM Siddharamaiah asking for retention of the members of Syndicates and other academic bodies appointed by him, GTD said the opinion of the former CM would be taken into consideration while making the new appointments. He said he would also discuss the matter with the CM and the Dy.CM.