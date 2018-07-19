Monsoon fury: Cauvery Nisargadhama at Talakad closed for visitors

Mysur: With Cauvery and Kapila rivers flowing above danger level due to incessant rains for over a week, the authorities have shut Cauvery Nisargadhama at Talakad in T. Narasipur taluk for the public.

As the outflow from KRS reservoir and Kabini dam have been increased due to heavy rains, the released water has entered Cauvery Nisargadhama thus forcing the authorities to close it.

A large number of tourists from Mysuru and Bengaluru visit the Sangama near T. Narasipur and would like to enjoy water-sport. But as the water is flowing above the danger level, the Forest Department Officials have closed the Nisargadhama for the tourists.

The officials, apart from erecting barricades at the road that connects Talakad and the river, have also taken measures to ensure that no one walks to the river bed.

DC inspects spot

Even as the rising water levels have become a concern for the authorities and the members of the public and tourists alike, Mysuru Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abhiram G. Sankar visited Talkad and reviewed the security measures taken for ensuring public safety.

He directed the officials to ensure that the tourists and the public are not put to hardship.

Forest Officer M.S. Umesh, guards Mahadevaiah, Lokesh and others were present during the DC’s visit.

Meanwhile, Forest Department Officials and Police personnel have been guarding the road leading to Cauvery Nisargadhama to ensure that the public do not venture into the overflowing river.