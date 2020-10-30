A revival of live concerts
News

October 30, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Sri Nadabrahma Sangeetha Sabha is organising live programme after 7 months due to COVID-19. It has organised two vocal concerts this weekend including a special Rajyotsava programme.

Oct. 31 (6 pm)

Bhagirathi and Kuskoor Krishnamurthy Memorial Concert, an endowment by Kuskoor brothers and sisters. Rajyashree Josyer Shrikanth will give a vocal concert accompanied by Vid. C.N. Thyagaraju on violin, Vid. A. Radhesh on mridanga and Vid. S. Manjunath on ghata.

Rajyashree Josyer Shrikanth is a profound and talented exponent of Karnatak Classical Music (vocal). From a young age, her mother Karnataka Kalashree Vidu. M.K. Saraswathi, who is an A-Top grade artiste of AIR, has trained her in vocal and veena in the legendary GNB and Veena Seshanna Parampara.

Rajyashree Josyer Shrikanth is a ‘A’ grade artiste of AIR Bengaluru. She has a very impressive concert record with regular performances across the country and Australia, including the performances at AIR South Zone Hook-up and Madras  Music Academy.

Nov. 1 (6 pm)

Sri T.V. Srinivasan Memorial Concert sponsored by Nagalakshmi and Nagarajan Srinivasan.

Mysore N. Srinath will present a thematic vocal concert. He will be accompanied by Mysore M. Sumanth on violin, Sai Shiva Lakshmi Keshav on mridanga and R. Srinidhi on ghata.

It is a special concert for Karnataka Rajyotsava. The artiste is going to present all Kritis composed by Karnataka Vaggeyakaras and many in Kannada itself.

Mysore N. Srinath is a seasoned musician, has a very good voice and an impressive presentation of Kritis. Academically, he has Praveena in Sanskrit Agama, Vidwat in Music and also a Degree in Music from Madas University. 

His first Music Guru is K.G. Kanakalakshmi. Further, he got tips and guidance under the tutelage of Dr. S. Ramanathan, R.K. Narayanaswamy and R.N. Thygarajan. Presently, he is under Dr. R.N. Taranathan. 

He has won lots of prizes in prestigious competitions and awards from various Sabhas. He is a regular performer in music circles in the country as well USA. Vocationally he teaches at Pramati Hillview Academy, Mysuru.

ONE COMMENT ON THIS POST To “A revival of live concerts”

  1. Amina Anjum says:
    October 30, 2020 at 11:12 pm

    What is the location of the concerts?

    Reply

