January 13, 2021

Sir,

I am overwhelmed reading through the feature articles penned by senior journalist Gouri Satya on various things surrounding our royal city — be it the heritage buildings, about Wadiyars, religious and tourist spots, history, monuments, culture; anything we name it, he has in-depth information on all.

I happened to read one of his recent write ups on various localities, keris, gullies of Mysuru, in which he enormously listed out many— most of them where I had roamed about umpteen times during my college days, not knowing their background. It made me recall my memory decades back.

His recent book Colonial Landmarks in Mysuru stands testimony to these. He is a treasure trove of facts and statistics. A big salute to this mobile encyclopedia and please keep us more enlightened.

– N. Devarajan, Nanjangud, 11.1.2021

  1. B SHEKAR says:
    January 13, 2021 at 10:43 pm

    Sir

    I agree with Mr.Devarajan and I am also happy that theses informations will be helpful for future generations and further I have saved his article in separate folder in my laptop. I have shown this article to ny friends who are junior to me and they felt happy. I like his article.

    Thanks,

    B SHEKAR
    KUVEMPUNAGAR, MYSORE

