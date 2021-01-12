Hero Indian Super League 2020-21: Bengaluru’s winless streak continues with 1-1 draw against NorthEast United

January 13, 2021

An early second-half goal from Rahul Bheke secured a point for Bengaluru FC against NorthEast United FC in Match 56 of the 2020-21 Hero Indian Super League (Hero ISL) at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco yesterday. In the 1-1 draw, the Highlanders went into the lead courtesy of a goal from Luis Machado, but Bengaluru clawed their way back to earn their first point in five matches.

Bengaluru started the game strongly but despite dominating possession, they entered the break trailing a goal down against their opponents, who created better chances.

Machado put NorthEast United ahead with a brilliant strike, after netting a brace against Bengaluru in the reverse fixture earlier this season. Bengaluru midfielder Dimas Delgado lost the ball to Federico Gallego and the playmaker found Machado at the far post and the Portuguese winger promptly slotted the ball into the bottom corner of the net to score his third goal of the season. The Highlanders came close to scoring their second in the 35th minute but Suhair Vadakkepeedika’s header was inches off the target.

Four minutes into the second half, Bengaluru were back in the game. Bheke cut in from the right and attempted a shot from just outside the box. Gurmeet misjudged the effort as the ball crept into goal to restore parity between the teams.

The stalemate came close to be broken on a couple of occasions thereafter but neither side could make their chances count and eventually settled for a point each as Bengaluru managed to bring an end to their run of four losses, while NorthEast United extended their winless streak to seven matches.