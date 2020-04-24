A tribute to Kannada matinee idol

April 24, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: City-based artist L. Yogananda, who was in news with his artistic way of creating awareness about the Coronavirus and importance of following lockdown guidelines, too is locked inside his art studio at Vijayanagar here.

Yet, the artist, who happens to share his birthday with matinee idol Dr. Rajkumar and God of Cricket Sachin Tendulkar today, finds his own way to pay tribute to the legendary Kannada actor Dr. Rajkumar by creating a portrait using audio tapes.

“Artists are facing problem to find materials for the art work as no shops are open. So, I was looking for some materials in my studio and found audio cassettes here as I had collected it for my previous works. So thought of using the same and pay tribute to the thespian. And to my good, I got the cassettes of the film ‘Bhakta Prahlada’ in which Dr. Rajkumar himself has enacted and for plywood used my old portrait and finding glue was a task itself actually,” said the artist who has made the video of his work and posted on social media.

To watch his work visit https://youtu.be/JKksanIZV34