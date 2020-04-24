A tribute to Kannada matinee idol
News

A tribute to Kannada matinee idol

April 24, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: City-based artist L. Yogananda, who was in news with his artistic way of creating awareness about the Coronavirus and importance of following lockdown guidelines, too is locked inside his art studio at Vijayanagar here. 

Yet, the artist, who happens to share his birthday with matinee idol Dr. Rajkumar and God of Cricket Sachin Tendulkar today, finds his own way to pay tribute to the legendary Kannada actor Dr. Rajkumar by creating a portrait using audio tapes. 

“Artists are facing problem to find materials for the art work as no shops are open. So, I was looking for some materials in my studio and found audio cassettes here as I had collected it for my previous works. So thought of using the same and pay tribute to the thespian. And to my good, I got the cassettes of the film ‘Bhakta Prahlada’ in which Dr. Rajkumar himself has enacted and for plywood used my old portrait and finding glue was a task itself actually,” said the artist who has made the video of his work and posted on social media. 

To watch his work visit https://youtu.be/JKksanIZV34 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching