Kindness Society installs plastic bins in all wards to feed stray animals

April 24, 2020

Urges residents to put kitchen waste in bins for hungry animals

Mysore/Mysuru: The Indian Society of Kindness for Cows, Organisms and Nature (ISKCON) Trust in association with Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) launched an initiative to feed stray animals in MCC limits by placing two plastic bins at designated places in all 65 wards of the city and asking the residents to put kitchen wastes and water separately in the two bins to feed the hungry animals and quench their thirst.

The initiative was launched on Apr. 23 near the Mysuru District Journalists Association (MDJA) on Tyagaraja Road by MCC Additional Commissioner M.N. Shashikumar in the presence of ISKCON Trust Trustee Dr. S.K. Mittal, former MLA Maruti Rao Pawar, Corporators M.V. Ramprasad and B.V. Manjunath and others.

Shashikumar said that feeding stray animals was a good deed and added that the MCC and Corporators would extend their co-operation to the Trust.

Dr. S.K. Mittal, who is also the Programme Convenor, said that 15 places would be identified in each ward and two bins — one for food and the other for water — would be placed and the residents of the ward will be urged to put food and water to the bins.

He further said that the Trust volunteers and MCC staff would oversee the cleaning of bins and other maintenance besides stating that this initiative would not be limited only during the lockdown period but would be continued further. Residents would be urged to dump kitchen wastes that are fit to be consumed by the stray animals, he added.