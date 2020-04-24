Chamundeshwari Constituency farmers donate vegetables, food grains

April 24, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: The farmers of various Gram Panchayats in Chamundeshwari Constituency, under the leadership of MLA G.T. Devegowda (GTD), donated a large quantity of food grains and vegetables to be distributed among the needy and the same was handed over to the District Administration yesterday by MLA G.T. Devegowda and District Minister S.T. Somashekar at Jayapura Gram Panchayat premises.

While 4,000 kg cabbage, 2,000 kg pumpkin, 1,000 kg banana, 1,000 tomato, 800 kg green chilli, 3,000 kg salt, 7,000 kg onion, 130 quintal rice, 1,000 kg wheat flour, 3,500 kg dal, 100 kg ragi, 3,100 litres cooking oil and 3,250 kg watermelons were collected from the donors in villages coming under Jayapura Gram Panchayat, a total of 145 quintal of rice was collected from various Gram Panchayats in Mysuru taluk limits.

Meanwhile, MYMUL President, who handed over food grains and vegetables worth more than Rs. 16 lakh, which was collected from his side said that the credit should go to the villagers who donated food grains and vegetables to be distributed to the needy and added that he was distributing 1,000 litres of milk to the residents of slums every day. Food grains kits were distributed symbolically to the needy on the occasion. Mysuru Taluk Tahsildar K.R. Rakshith said that 7,000 kits have been distributed to the needy so far.

Farmers lauded

Farmer Kallahalli Rajanna of Jayapura Hobli donated 1 tonne tomato, Swamy of Baradanapura: 800 kg green chilli, Mahesh of Ballahalli: 1 tonne banana and Mahesh of Ballahalli: 3 tonne pumpkin, Mohammed Ali of HMI Fruits in Jayapura donated 3 tonne watermelons. Apart from the above, many farmers donated vegetables they had grown. District Minister S.T. Somashekar, who received the food grains and vegetables from the farmers thanked them and enquired their well-being.

District Minister lauds GTD

As MLA G.T. Devegowda had taken the farmers of his Constituency into confidence and collected a large quantity of food grains and vegetables to be distributed to the needy, District Minister S.T. Somashekar lauded GTD on behalf of the State Government.

Farmers are real Gods

“Farmers have given banana, cabbage and other vegetables they had grown and also various food grains free of cost despite them facing many problems. The farmers have taken loans, faced crop loss and did not get the minimum money for their produce. Despite all this, they have donated liberally and it will not be wrong if farmers are called as real Gods,” opined GTD.